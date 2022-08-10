St Johnstone confirm Phillips signing
St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Trinidad and Tobago international Daniel Phillips.
The 21-year-old midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Gillingham, was a free agent after leaving Watford this summer.
The Chelsea youth product has signed a two-year deal with the Perth side.
Phillips describes himself as a "hardworking and physical box-to-box midfielder".
