A﻿s Calvin Ramsay moves closer to his Liverpool debut, Jurgen Klopp has praised the right-back as an outstanding talent.

A﻿fter overcoming a back injury, the 19-year-old is back in training, but Klopp said Saturday's game against Brighton will come too soon.

When asked what he has seen in the youngster so far, Klopp said: "﻿He is an outstanding talent. We scouted him over a lot of games and he did exceptionally well.

"For a young age - the way he plays - he is a real player. He is really involved in everything. He’s a real talent and I am really excited about him.

"When he arrived here, he had this issue with the back so he was out. Now I've seen him two or three times training, but it is the first few sessions. Now we know much more about him as a boy.

"He is outstanding, well-educated, friendly - a really good boy. Now we start working, that’s it. How it is for all of them in that age group: the sky is the limit.

"The start of his career was really good. Now we had that little interruption, but we are not done. We have to make sure we can work with him as much to give him the best chance of having the best possible career."