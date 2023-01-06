Kyogo picks up December player of the month award

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is the Scottish Premiership's player of the month for December.

The 27-year-old striker scored four goals in four games when the campaign resumed after the World Cup.

He continued that scoring streak with a late equaliser against Rangers at Ibrox in the 2 January derby, taking his tally for the season to 16.

The Japan international said he was turning the disappointment of missing out on a place at the World Cup to "positive energy".

"For me, now is more important, rather than in four years (the next World Cup), so what I’m thinking about is what I can do for this club and what I can achieve with Celtic, so I just keep working hard for the team.

"I’m not satisfied with my performance so far because I need to score and assist more. In defence I need to contribute with a lot more hard work to bring victories."

Kyogo also won the monthly award in August.