Moyes on injuries, aiming for a good FA Cup run and facing Brentford

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup third-round game against Brentford.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

  • On team news, Moyes said: "We still have to recover from playing late Wednesday night."

  • He said Vladimir Coufal will be looked at, while Kurt Zouma is getting closer.

  • On the FA Cup, Moyes said "the bread and butter is the Premier League" but that a decent cup run would be nice.

  • He added: "Winning the cup for supporters is really important and I'd love to be able to do that."

  • On Brentford, he said: "They are a club and a team who have done really well over a few years. It's a tough game, it was a tough game last week."

  • On the death of co-chairman David Gold, Moyes said: "When these things happen, it hits you very hard. He was very supportive here at Rush Green. He was an honest man, but always straightforward."