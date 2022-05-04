Former Real Madrid centre-back Jonathan Woodgate is expecting Pep Guardiola to "go for the jugular" when he takes Manchester City to the Bernabeu in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

City are defending a one-goal advantage after last week's thriller at the Etihad, but Woodgate is not expecting them to sit back and defend their lead.

"I think Pep will go straight on to the front foot," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "Real are without David Alaba, who is a top centre-back and a big loss for them.

"It's going to be really difficult for Real to keep a clean sheet - so Pep will go for the jugular."

Woodgate is backing City to go through but does think the atmosphere in Madrid will be exceptional.

"City are in for a really difficult game," he said. "Real Madrid never give up - we saw that last wee. But at the Bernabeu, with the fans behind them, they will be ferocious.

"The Real fans want to be entertained and they really come alive when the Champions League is on."

