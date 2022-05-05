Potter on Mwepu, record points tally and Man Utd
- Published
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game with Manchester United on Saturday.
Here are some of the key lines from his news conference:
Potter confirms Enock Mwepu has “a slight injury” and will miss out: “Probably that will be him for the rest of the season. It’s disappointing and sums up his season.”
On achieving a record Premier League points tally: “The challenge in the Premier League is you go through periods when it doesn't go your way. I'm proud of the work we've done so far. We're ambitious, hardworking and lots of good things have happened to us."
He is not setting targets for how many points they can get: “We want the players to keep doing their best. We’re competing for nine points in three exciting fixtures. The boys are in a good place and are looking forward to the challenge.”
On opponents Manchester United: “It’s a fantastic game for everybody. Whatever you say about their season, they have players who can hurt you in a second. It will be a great experience for our players and we’ll need to be at our best.”