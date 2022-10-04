Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Calvin Ramsay and is expecting big things from the former Aberdeen right-back.

R﻿amsay, 19, came through the youth ranks at Pittodrie before making a £4m switch to Anfield in the summer.

H﻿e has had injury problems since arriving in Liverpool but Klopp is excited by what he is seeing from the defender now he is fit.

“Everything we heard about him was that he is a fantastic boy. And what a player he is - what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional.

“In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term."