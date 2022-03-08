Transfer news: Martinelli wants to stay at Arsenal
Forward Gabriel Martinelli says he wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for trophies amid interest from Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo), external
The Gunners, Newcastle and West Ham are monitoring 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford, who is believed to be considering his future at Manchester United. (90Min), external
Arsenal are ready to challenge Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
Arsenal players could get bonuses worth up to £500,000 each if they manage to secure a place in the Champions League by finishing in the top four in the Premier League. (Mail), external