Brighton 3-1 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes: "I’m not happy because I didn’t enjoy the team’s performance. In the first half, bits of it were OK. I thought we kept the ball quite well and made it difficult for them, but that wasn’t what we’re about today.

"We’ve been resilient but we weren’t resilient today. When we were winning, the players didn’t show that toughness and that bottle that they’ve had before.

"I’m certainly not happy."

On losing a lead for the second successive game: "We lost two goals when we were two goals up last week, so if we’re going to lose three and two, we’ve got no chance. We’re going to be a team at the bottom of the league if we are going to keep losing goals like we have.

"It doesn’t feel like I’ve done a good job this season at the moment because I wanted better.

"I can only think of my last game and maybe in a few weeks’ time I’ll change my thoughts, but at the moment I’m angry with the players today because I’m not going to have the way they performed today."

"I’m going to have a break as there is no way I can keep this going at the rate we’ve had this year.

"Overall, if today was anything to go by, we have to do a lot more than I first thought."