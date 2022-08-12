Pep Guardiola says there is no doubt Erling Haaland is an exceptional player, but still has room for improvement.

He said: "Erling, like Julian (Alvarez) or (Phil) Foden or Cole Palmer, has a lot of margin to improve.

"He can be a better player, he can have the will to do it. He likes to play football, I like my job and we do our passion on the field but that’s all. I never see a player with 21, 22 years, maybe Messi in that time he was already advanced, the rest is never finished business and always you can improve.

"We will try this season, next season for him to be a better player than when he arrived. This is what we are looking for in him but, like Phil for example, he is an exceptional player but has margin to be better."