Steve Cooper said while there is plenty of excitement about Nottingham Forest's Premier League return, he is under no illusions about the task in hand.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: "There are a lot of people here asking the same sort of questions and I find myself saying there are two main emotions we’re feeling.

"There's a real excitement because of who we are with us being back in the Premier League, but at the same time running parallel to that is a real focus and determination to be ready for the most difficult challenge in world domestic football and we are under no illusions with that.

"Whoever we were going to play first there was always going to be a good story around it and it just so happens to be Newcastle. We go there as we do, concentrate on ourselves, believe in what we do and try to deliver where it counts."

