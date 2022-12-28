Gossip - Celtic's striker back-up

Celtic will turn to previous target Ladislav Almasi, the 23-year-old Slovakia and Banik Ostrava striker, if they fail to land South Korea's Cho Gue-sung. (Rudolf Ludvik via Daily Record), external

Celtic could be set for a significant sell-on fee as Real Madrid have made an enquiry for their £45m-rated former defender Jeremie Frimpong, now at Bayer Leverkusen. (The Scotsman)

Celtic are set to terminate their loan deal with Rubin Kazan for Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt says he was not to blame for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet's nightmare knee injury. (The Scotsman), external

