Nottingham Forest's were held to a 2-2 draw by Notts County in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

A youthful starting XI took the lead when Sam Surridge found the bottom corner from Cafu's through ball.

The Magpies equalised shortly after the break through Macaulay Langstaff, before Cafu restored Forest's lead with a brilliant 30-yard free-kick.

Sam Austin levelled from close range after Jordan Smith misjudged an incoming cross.

Forest return to Meadow Lane on Saturday when they host Valencia in their final pre-season fixture.