Bournemouth caretaker manager G﻿ary O'Neil remains relaxed about his future and insists he is still just focussing on the next game.

A﻿fter the departure of Scott Parker, O'Neil has taken four points from two games against Wolves and Nottingham Forest but has not had any indication of how much longer he will be at the helm.

"﻿The Newcastle game is as far ahead as I'm looking," he told BBC Radio Solent. "That's the remit. My job is to get the players ready for each game and to work with them on bits we think are important.

"﻿I don't think two or three weeks is long enough to make a big mark. We were disappointed not to get to play in front of our fans after such a good win at Forest but of course we understood the circumstances.

"﻿I love the place. Whenever it ends, I've really enjoyed it. Me and the boys have given our best in the period so far and that will continue for as long as it does.

"﻿I'm in no rush to get away from AFC Bournemouth."