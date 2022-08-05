Defender Dorsett joins Kilmarnock on loan
- Published
Jeriel Dorsett has joined Kilmarnock from Reading on a one-year loan deal.
The defender, 20, had a spell on loan at Rochdale last year.
“I’m excited to be here," Dorsett told Killie's website.
“I see myself as a quick, strong player, I like to command things and enjoy the communication, I really don’t ever stop talking. I think I can make a difference to the team and add some composure, hopefully I can prove that out on the pitch”.
Skip twitter post
Jeriel Dorsett joins Killie on loan from @ReadingFC✍️— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) August 5, 2022
Welcome to the club Jeriel 🙌
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post