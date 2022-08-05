Tottenham v Southampton: Team news

Tottenham's Oliver Skipp is out with a hairline fracture in his heel, while Yves Bissouma has a minor hamstring strain and will be assessed.

New signing Richarlison serves the final match of a two-game ban after throwing a flare into the stand during Everton's win over Chelsea last season.

Southampton wingers Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott are both sidelined with respective knee and fitness issues.

Full-back Tino Livramento is the only long-term absentee.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to hand debuts to a number of players, including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and attacking midfielder Joe Aribo.

