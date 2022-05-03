You don't get to a final only with your heart - Real boss Ancelotti

Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid will need more than just character to come from behind against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Madrid trail 4-3 after the first leg and head into Wednesday's game looking for another comeback - as they have already done against Chelsea and Paris St-Germain in the competition this season.

Ancelotti said his side will have to gamble if they are to repeat their heroics and reach a first Champions League final since 2018.

The Italian said: "If we sit deep, we won't concede 99 shots and if we get into their box they are going have a go at us but sometimes you have to take risks.

"In these games we have scored a lot. Four against PSG, five against Chelsea, three against City, so we have the quality to take risks.

"You don't get to a final only with your heart. Personality is an important part but you need individual quality, collective commitment, you need all this to reach a final, one of these things won't be enough to get to the final."