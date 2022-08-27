Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC MOTD: "The last two games have had a lot of goals and a lot of goals conceded. It was a good game. We have always struggled against them but we came back. In the previous seasons we didn't have it but now we are starting to do it. It is a good lesson for us what happened in the first half but now it is a good game.

"We have to improve. We are soft in some departments. There are parts we need to be in the competition more. The Premier League doesn't wait. When you are waiting a while it is difficult.

"It was not a frustration for the goals to happen in set-pieces, it is that we didn't do what we planned."

Brought Erling Haaland for these games? "Definitely for this type of game. We have not done anything special for him that he didn't do before. It is important for him to get goals. He has the sense to score goals. The third one, to have the quality to be strong then put the ball in the net. The space depends on the movement of the opponents. You have to be patient and have more runners. It gives him more space.

"Bernardo Silva I never doubt. He is a huge competitor and has an incredible mentality. You have to be a winning player."