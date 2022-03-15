Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's objective is to push Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race after the gap at the top was cut to four points.

The Reds face Arsenal on Wednesday knowing a win at Emirates Stadium will put them one point behind leaders City following their goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

"The plan is to keep being as annoying as possible," said Klopp. "But we have to keep winning our football games.

"It' doesn't matter what I say here. Why should we say 'oh, that's not our cup of tea'. We are very ambitious and very determined to do great stuff.

"We respect a lot how good they are and even more how good the other teams are to face on the way there."

Liverpool have won their past eight league games in a row but still have to face champions City away at Etihad Stadium in April.

"The next 10 games we have to play, there are some really tough ones," added Klopp. "Each Premier League game is tough but a few are especially tough - one of them we play tomorrow night."