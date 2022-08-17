Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Just two games into the Premier League season, and tensions are already high around Leicester City.

It’s natural. The Foxes have only made one signing this summer - a third choice goalkeeper - with very little sign of incomings until they can move on one or two more players out of their first team squad.

Couple that with throwing away a 2-0 lead against Brentford and being taken apart by Arsenal on Matchday two and it’s a concerning and disappointing start to the season.

This weekend though offers a real opportunity to remedy that, with a home clash against Southampton.

City need to show fight, aggression and quality as they look to revisit that underdog spirit that’s become synonymous with the club.

With fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester United on the horizon, the Foxes need points on the board to make sure they don’t go into September winless.

I’m confident this weekend we’ll see a City side desperate to take the three points and kickstart their season.