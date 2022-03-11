Everton v Wolves: What does the form show?

Everton have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Wolves (W6 D3), going down 3-1 in February 2019 under Marco Silva.

Following their 2-1 victory at Molineux in November, Wolves are looking to complete the league double over Everton for the first time since 1972-73.

Since the start of 2021, when Everton lost 2-1 at home to West Ham, no team has lost more Premier League home games than the Toffees (13).