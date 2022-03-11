Everton v Wolves: What does the form show?
Everton have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Wolves (W6 D3), going down 3-1 in February 2019 under Marco Silva.
Following their 2-1 victory at Molineux in November, Wolves are looking to complete the league double over Everton for the first time since 1972-73.
Since the start of 2021, when Everton lost 2-1 at home to West Ham, no team has lost more Premier League home games than the Toffees (13).
Raul Jimenez has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Everton, netting five goals in total. In the competition’s history, only Mohamed Salah has a better 100% record of scoring against an opponent (6/6 against Bournemouth).