Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth: What Iraloa said

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to BBC Sport: "I think there wee stretches when we were better, stretches where they were testing us. Probably we finish less happy than them because we were nearly touching the win and they score at the end. It's true that they were pushing us."

On conceding the late equaliser: "It's always frustrating when you concede in stoppage time, especially the way we concede starting from our own goal kick. We finished tired, last minute and we were struggling."

On David Brooks: "From the first day he wanted to be treated like veryone else. He has been pushing for minutes since day one, he had a very good pre-season and now he's scored goals."