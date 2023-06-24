Detractors will realise Rodgers is 'elite-level' - Miller

Kenny Miller thinks Celtic have pulled off "a massive coup" by bringing Brendan Rodgers - "one of the elite-level managers" - back to the Scottish champions.

The Northern Irishman was appointed this week to succeed Ange Postecoglou after the Australian joined Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's hard to think of a British manager that's better or been more successful over the last number of years," former Celtic striker Miller told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"He's been a serial winner at the football club. He also produced success at Leicester. He just missed out on Champions League football, winning the FA Cup and winning the Community Shield against all the big hitters."

Some Celtic fans remain unhappy at the way Rodgers left for Leicester City in 2019 in mid season after securing seven domestic trophies in a row.

"I think they will realise pretty quickly that they have an elite-level manager back at the football club," Miller said.

"It's easy to forget how good his Celtic team were and the football they played. It's not that different between the way his team played to the way Ange's team played.

"It was an entertaining brand of football, they scored a lot of goals and were very successful."