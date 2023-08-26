Manchester United fans left Old Trafford happy at a memorable victory. But Erik ten Hag's team remain a puzzle.

They were better than in their previous home game against Wolves.

However, their midfield in particular remains porous.

Unless the situation is remedied, it is hard to see how they will escape from the cycle of their opening three games, which have seen two unconvincing wins and a poor defeat.

They have to stop gifting goals and also plug holes in the middle of the pitch which opponents are using to create chances.

It remains to be seen whether the answer lies in the transfer market but they need to find a solution.