Naismith on Gordon recovery, dangerous St Mirren & away triple-header
Steven Naismith has been speaking to the media before Hearts face St Mirren in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Jambos head coach:
Beating Aberdeen last Saturday – halting a run of four defeats – has lifted the mood at the club and it's been "a really good week's work".
Craig Gordon has joined in some training this week as he steps up his recovery from long-term injury, with Naismith saying: "It's a good sight for us he is looking a lot like he was before, but we can't get too carried away and rush it."
St Mirren are a “really good” team and their unbeaten start to the season shows Hearts will have to be at their best.
Naismith is demanding Hearts start better and learn lessons from their last trip to Paisley in May when they “did a lot of things wrong” and were two down at half-time before fighting back for a point.
Hearts face three “tough” away games in succession – after Saturday they visit Kilmarnock in the cup and Ross County in the league - and Naismith says: “It’s a good week of fixtures where at the end of it we could look back and be in a really good place.”