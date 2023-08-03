Celtic v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Celtic have won each of their last eight consecutive meetings with Ross County in all competitions since a 0-1 defeat under Neil Lennon in February 2021. Indeed, the Glasgow side have also won both previous occasions they have faced the Staggies on MD1 of a league season in 2013-14 (2-1) and 2015-16 (2-0).

Ross County have never won a league visit to Celtic in 16 previous attempts (D3 L13), losing each of their last nine in a row by an aggregate score of 1-29 since a 1-1 draw in April 2016.

Celtic have won 20 of the last 21 occasions in which their opening league match of a season has been at home (D1). They haven’t lost on home soil on MD1 of a league campaign since 1950-51 to Morton (3-4), going unbeaten in 33 such matches since (W29 D4).

This will be the fifth time that Ross County have begun a Scottish top-flight season away from home on MD1, losing three of the previous four occasions (W1 – v Dundee in 2017-18), including twice at Celtic (2013-14 and 2015-16).