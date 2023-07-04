Leeds United vice chairman Paraag Marathe said he was impressed by new manager Daniel Farke's "leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League".

Former Norwich City boss Farke will be assisted by Eddie Riemer, with Christopher John and Chris Domogalla also joining his coaching team having previously worked together at the Canaries.

Marathe said: "After a thorough recruitment process, we are excited to confirm Daniel’s appointment as our first-team manager.

"His record in the Championship is clear, and I am impressed by his leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League.

"We welcome Daniel and his staff to the club and look forward to a strong season."

Leeds host Cardiff City in their opening Championship game of the season on Sunday, 6 August.