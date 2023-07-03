Italian club Lecce want to sign 24-year-old Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi from Rangers. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Il Pallone Gonfiato), external

Aberdeen, Espanyol, Galatasaray and Lecce are all interested in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi. (Sport.ro), external

Aberdeen's hierarchy are surprised by claims they are interested in Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi and insist there is no truth in them. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Defender Jonathan Panzo is set to leave Nottingham Forest after spending last season on loan to Coventry City as Rangers close in on a deal for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail), external

There is English and German interest in former Chelsea youth Jonathan Panzo, with Rangers yet to push through a deal with Nottingham Forest for the defender. (Daily Record), external

Rangers target Jose Cifuentes appears to be edging closer to a move to Ibrox after the 24-year-old Ecuador midfielder was left out of Los Angeles' 2-0 home defeat by Dallas in their weekend Major League Soccer encounter. (Daily Record), external

Rangers' hopes of signing Malik Tillman permanently were thwarted because, although the Scottish Premiership club had an option to buy the 21-year-old United States midfielder, Bayern Munich retained the power to top that and buy him back and so ultimately held the cards. (Derek Rae on Twitter), external

Bayern Munich plan to sell midfielder Malik Tillman to a Premier League club after the 21-year-old's loan to Rangers last season. (Kicker, print edition)

Rangers are set to bank a £1m-plus bonus as former loanee Malik Tillman closes in on a move to the English Premier League, with Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion battling to buy the 21-year-old from Bayern Munich. (Daily Record), external

Bayern Munich hope to double the £5m fee they had agreed with Rangers for Malik Tillman by selling the midfielder to an English club. (Scottish Sun), external

