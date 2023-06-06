A new episode of BBC Radio Merseyside's Red Kop podcasts talking all things Liverpool is out now on BBC Sounds.

The transfer rumour mill is running. What are your thoughts on the summer window? Paul Salt and Giulia Bould think Alexis Mac Allister would be welcome but it’s game over for Mason Mount.

Talk turns to the Anfield Road Stand expansion and how it’ll feel to rival other stadiums.

And the team reflect on how football does more than it's bit for charity, hearing from Graeme Souness former Liverpool midfielder and manager.

