Virgil van Dijk's challenge against Newcastle was "definitely a red" believes Magpies forward Callum Wilson, who also reckons Trent Alexander-Arnold should "technically have been sent off" under the new laws.

Van Dijk was dismissed for bringing down Alexander Isak in the first half and Wilson told the Footballer's Football Podcast, the referee made the right call.

"I'm trying not to biased and if you are watching that, you would think it was a red card," said Wilson.

"All defenders would say it wasn't, all strikers would say it was, but he won the ball by going through the back of Alex to do so. It's a yellow anywhere else on the pitch but there he has denied a goalscoring opportunity.

"With Trent, the first one was not a yellow card but then the second was even more than most of those given on the day. Technically, with the new laws, it should have been a red but I think it would have been harsh to get two yellow cards in quick succession."

Co-host and West Ham striker Michail Antonio disagreed on the Van Dijk decision, saying: "He doesn't wipe him out - he's stood right next to him."

What did Wilson think of Darwin Nunez's finishes?

And what was the game's turning point?

