England captain Harry Kane, 29, only wants to sign for Manchester United this summer, rather than move abroad, but is willing to run down his contract and leave Tottenham as a free agent next year. (Sun, external)

Real Madrid could move for Kane should French striker Karim Benzema, 35, accept a big-money offer to play in Saudi Arabia. (Times - subscription required, external)

Spurs will step up their interest in managerial target Ange Postecoglou after his Celtic side have played in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Evening Standard, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's gossip column