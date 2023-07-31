Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This is interesting.

Obviously Eddie Nketiah signed a new contract last summer and Folarin Balogun has stated he wants to play. Neither could be viewed as being likely to oust Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal’s preferred number nine.

However, Jesus missed a chunk of last season through injury and there have been similar issues – maybe not quite as severe – in previous campaigns as well.

I would be surprised if Mikel Arteta let both forwards leave without having a replacement. The whole point of this summer has been to improve what he already has, both numerically and through quality.

And frontline strikers better than Arsenal already have are rare - and expensive.