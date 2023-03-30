Sean Dyche says that developing young players is why he "became a coach and a manager" after seeing Ellis Simms score his first goal for Everton against Chelsea.

Dyche’s first coaching role was with the Watford under-18 side.

"The idea of development is why I became a coach and a manager. I felt I could give something back which I felt I was missing in my career," he said.

"Or a better starting point, whether you are Seamus Coleman or a young player, there is development to be had.

"There are ways to guide players to get more from them. I think we try to do that and I like it when that happens, and when it gets fed back to you. I saw a couple of players I have previously worked with in the week."

Simms, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan at Sunderland, scoring seven goals in the Championship, before returning to the Toffees in January.

Dyche added: "He scored a very good goal [against Chelsea], which we think he can score with his power and pace and now learning about how to use his body.

"That will become an effective part of his game and some of the details of being a striker. Getting across the right side of the pitch, hold-up play, the importance of hold-up play and the importance of defending from the front.

"These are all different areas of his game that we are trying to solve. He is going about his business quite nicely at the minute. He is beginning to get what we are talking about. Some players pick it up very quickly and some it takes a bit of time."