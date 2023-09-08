Football at Luton Town helped form an unlikely friendship between a Muslim community leader and a former English Defence League member.

Imam Dawood Masood reached out to Darren Carroll in 2017 and invited him to his local mosque for a chat over a cup of tea.

"The main aim was to show that in the end we're all human," Dawood says.

"We may have different skin colours or we may have different ethnicities, but you can't judge a person by one small interaction."

Darren - who has since left the EDL - says he was initially unsure about meeting up but the pair found common ground almost instantly and bonded over football.

"I wanted to take this journey of reconciliation [and] correct things I felt that I had done wrong," said Darren. "If it wasn't for that welcome and acceptance, who knows where I would be now."

Darren repaid the favour by taking Dawood to what he says is his place of worship - Kenilworth Road - where the community leader saw his first match.

"I had never been to watch a game and used to be a [Manchester] United supporter," said Dawood. "I wondered how it was going to be and my friends said people just got drunk. That was my misconception."

Darren agrees, saying you "can't buy the harmony" experienced inside a football ground.

"Once you are there together, you are all from Luton, all wanting the same thing," he said. "Everyone is leaping to their feet, everyone is happy for the same precise moment.

"That's a unifier."

