Burnley v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

After losing 5-1 to Newcastle in their first Premier League game this season, Aston Villa won 4-0 against Everton on matchday two. They are only the second team in top-flight history to lose their opening game by four or more goals then win their second game by four or more goals, after Burnley in 1925-26 (lost 10-0 vs Aston Villa then won 4-0 vs Leicester).

Burnley’s starting XI against Man City had an average age of just 23 years and 206 days, the youngest any team has named in the division this season.

None of the 16 players who appeared for the Clarets in the game were aged 30 or over - the first time Burnley hadn’t used a player over the age of 30 in a Premier League game.