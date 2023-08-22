Wigan defender Robinson seals Saints loan move

Luke Robinson says it was a "no-brainer" to join St Johnstone on loan from Wigan Athletic for the season.

The 21-year-old defender, capped by Scotland at Under-18 and 19 level, has made 35 appearances for the League One Latics and spent part of last season on loan at Tranmere.

“I was unlucky with a bad injury last year but I see it almost as a blessing," said Robinson.

"I learned a lot about myself and I feel I have come back 10 times better than I ever was. I’m ready to kick on properly now.

“I know Ross Sinclair from the Scotland youth team level and he spoke really highly of the club and the boys here. He told me I’ll fit in well, I’m just very excited to get stuck in and get started."