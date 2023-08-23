Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has called for patience as new manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to find his feet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are without a win in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool and a 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

"There are a lot of things that have changed in the last two years at Chelsea," said Hasselbain.

"It is not the Chelsea any more that we had, but they are building to that again.

"Look, it is a project. Chelsea is a project and it will take time.

"You need to give time. They have a lot of players, a lot of talented players but they need to gel and that takes time. It doesn't matter how much money you throw at it.

"I do think Chelsea have bought well, really well with a lot of young players and the most important thing now is to trim the squad because there is still a lot of players.

"It is different and what you really want as soon as possible is to get a win behind your belt because from there you try to get momentum, which will get people confidence.

"The Liverpool game showed they can compete with the best but second half against West Ham you can see there are a lot of things to work at.

"It will not change overnight, that is just a fact and everybody in football knows that but I think they have a lot and they are on the right track.

"With all due respect to everyone who was there last year, I think they look a lot better than last year."