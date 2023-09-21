St Mirren v Hearts: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 league games (25 goals conceded), though this was in their last match, a 1-0 win at Motherwell.

Since the beginning of last season, Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has had more touches in the opposition box than any other Scottish Premiership player, while only Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (31) has scored more goals during this same period than Shankland (25).

St Mirren have won just one of their last seven league meetings with Hearts (D2 L4), a 2-0 away victory in April last season.

After losing five away matches in a row in the Scottish Premiership between February and April, Hearts have since lost just one of their last four on the road (W1 D2), although this defeat came last time out (1-0 v Dundee).