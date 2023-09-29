'If we underestimate Chelsea it will be the first big mistake' - Silva

Marco Silva said his Fulham side will not make the "big mistake" of underestimating Chelsea before Monday's west London derby, despite a mixed start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Whites head into the game three points ahead of their opponents and the Portuguese said: "It's going to be a tough game.

"Chelsea is Chelsea and no-one can underestimate them because the quality is there.

"Of course they haven't started the way they would of liked to and since Mauricio come in they are trying to get them in a position to fight for titles.

"Against Chelsea it doesn't matter what they did in the last few games, after the defeat to Villa they reacted and they won against Brighton in the Carabao Cup which is a goal for them [to win].

"Since January they have signed a big number of players who are very good and these things take time. Mauricio, the staff and the players will want to keep improving and to react and if we underestimate them it will be the first big mistake."

Silva has "huge respect" for the under-fire Pochettino and added: ""Of course I respect him like I do all the managers but I have a very good relationship with Mauricio.

"I don't know how many times we've played each other in the Premier League but he's a very good manager.

"Look at what he did at Southampton, then Tottenham and then the spell in France [with Paris St Germain] - with the CV he has he's come back to England to manage Chelsea, which is a tough job much like many jobs in the Premier League.

"I have huge respect for him, he's a very good manager and a very good guy and it will be nice to see him again."