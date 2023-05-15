Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen has signed a new deal keeping the defender at Brentford until 2025.

The 33-year-old, who signed a one-year deal in September, has made 28 appearances for the club in all competitions.

"I’m very happy to have Zanka [Jorgensen] with us for two more years," said head coach Thomas Frank.

"His ability to seamlessly step into the team and perform to a high level is so impressive, as he has shown in some of our most memorable Premier League wins over Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. He is defensively strong, positions himself well and has quality on the ball.

"Zanka is also a top person and a fantastic presence on the pitch and in the dressing room. He has so much experience from playing in different leagues and a lot of international games. He is very level-headed and fully understands his role within the group.

"I have enjoyed working with Zanka over the last two seasons and I am delighted to have him on the next stage of the journey with us."