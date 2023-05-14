Arsenal 0-3 Brighton: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talking to BBC Match of the Day: "We discussed that Brighton were difficult to chase against. The first half was very competitive. We should have capitalised better than we did. The second half was about keeping doing that and making a couple of adjustments but we conceded very early and after that it was the game they wanted. We tried to react but we gave a silly goal away and the team had no answers from 2-0.

"We knew the challenge we had today. It was very different to the one we had at Newcastle. I was stood here and very proud of what we did last week but today we have to apologise to our people. We have to move on very quickly and not keep that feeling for a long time.

"I have no idea [if Man City will lose it] but I have to think about what we can do better and what we can do to beat Nottingham Forest.

"It is difficult to see that picture [season to be proud of] today. When the team shows the face in the second half it shows we have things to adjust. Any time in this league can punish you and that would happen in the Champions League too."