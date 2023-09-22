Postecolglou spoke of the "disappointing" news for Ivan Perisic and the club after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training. He also confirmed Bryan Gil, Giovani lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur will still be out for a few weeks.

On losing Perisic for a significant period of the season, he added: "You can see why he's played at some of the biggest clubs in the world and why he has maintained such a level of performance for so many years. We don't have great experience in the group and he’s one that does have that. He's a level head and he’s been significant in all our games so far and in big moments."

Postecoglou will have his first taste of the London derby, and said of the fixture: "I've been involved in derbies and one very significant one [in the Old Firm derby] and you understand what it means for the supporters of both clubs and the significance in the general mood around the place."

On opponents Arsenal: "They had an outstanding season last year, they've strengthened this year and for the most part have got a group that have grown together. You can see there is a real belief within them, so playing at their place is going to be a hell of a challenge for us."

On the Gunners playing Champions League football on Wednesday: "We would have preferred to have a Champions League game this week to prepare for a derby but that's just how it is. We'll adjust for the fact we didn't have a top-level game this week to prepare for this one."

Some players will be playing this fixture for the first time and Postecoglou thinks it is a positive for their development: "It's the experience that makes you grow. In these fixtures you let the players go out and hopefully try and get them to express themselves in the best possible way. I don't want to put too many restrictions around them or try to guide them too much in what to expect."