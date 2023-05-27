Hearts 1-1 Hibernian: Analysis

For much of the season, the prospect of finishing fourth would have represented a disappointing end for Hearts. However, a dip in form during the third quarter of the season allowed Aberdeen to take charge of third and ultimately led to Robbie Neilson's dismissal as Tynecastle manager.

Finishing fifth was unconscionable but starkly realistic when Hibs got back to 1-1. Seeing out the final 59 minutes with 10 players renders the season satisfactory and may just secure interim manager Steven Naismith the job longer term.