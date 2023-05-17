Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Newcastle.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He clarifies his recent quotes that about selling players this summer. "I didn't say we would sell anyone," he says, "of course there is always a possibility we will lose big players - but I know the policy of my club."

Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Solly March and Robert Sanchez remain sidelined.

De Zerbi says he "needs to think of the condition of my players" going into their seventh game in less than a month.

"We are fighting for history and to achieve history, we need historic results," he says of their European bid.

The Italian adds opponents Newcastle "deserve to play in the Champions League".

