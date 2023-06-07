Mauricio Pochettino needs to be given the "elusive quality of time" at Chelsea for him to be a success, according to BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry.

The new Chelsea head coach will begin his rebuilding project with the Blues on 1 July, giving him a pre-season and summer transfer window to try to help get the club back to winning ways.

Speaking on The Far Post podcast, Parry said: "Pochettino created something at Spurs and you could see why they were so keen to get him back to try to recreate or reinvigorate again because he built something.

"This elusive word culture is something we talk about. He had a very strong ethos of a club mentality, of working between and acknowledging what was happening outside of the first team and all those elements.

"But, he's got a lot of work to do."

One of the Argentine's first jobs will be to trim down and try to get a settled squad in place before the new campaign.

"He has to clear out. There has to be players moved on - because he's got a squad who are under contract - but you can't just move players because you want to get rid of them. A lot of names moving on and a lot of names already being linked to being brought in on ridiculously long contracts - again to maybe spread the cost," Parry added.

"Finding enough chairs and tables in the dining room and the dressing room is the first problem he might have, I would suggest.

"You just hope, like with Postecoglou at Spurs, that they get given that elusive quality of time and the expectations can be managed."

