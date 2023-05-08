Former West Ham midfielder Matt Jarvis praised Declan Rice for giving his shirt to a crying fan, , externalsaying it is "the little moments" that mean so much to fans, following the Hammers' 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Arsenal players were criticised in April for their lack of interaction with a young fan after a video emerged on social media, external with some players appearing to walk past her. Similarly Leeds players expressed how sorry they were for not acknowledging their fans before their defeat to Bournemouth.

"Declan is such a nice guy," Jarvis told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It is huge [for Rice to give his shirt away]. What a memory to have from that game and the experience. The kid will never forget that.

"It is the little moments that the players won’t think too much about but it means so much to the fans. It's fantastic from him."

Listen to the full interview at 1'21'15