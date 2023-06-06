Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi says he isn't "afraid of anything" as his side take on what he hails as the "best" team in the world in Manchester City in the Champions League final.

City, who picked up the second trophy of their potential Treble against Manchester United at the weekend, will go into the match on Saturday as strong favourites against the former champions.

"I know we'll meet the strongest team in the world at the moment. We face the best," said Inzaghi.

"We're talking about a football match and with all due respect, I'm not afraid of anything.

"Guardiola is the best coach in the world and he has marked an era. We have respect, but we are proud to play in this final that we wanted with all our strength.

Record breaking striker Erling Haaland could prove pivotal for Guardiola's side in the final, despite scoring just once in his last seven games.

"Haaland said City bought him to win the Champions League, but City isn't just Haaland - they have numerous players who can put us in trouble," added the Italian.

"[Real Madrid's Antonio] Rudiger managed to stop him very well in the semi-final and we'll try to take our cue from that."

Defender Alessandro Bastoni knows he will have a difficult job against the Norway international, but echoed the views of his coach and said: "City bought Haaland to win the Champions League, but they also have Bernardo [Silva] and [Kevin] De Bruyne who can put us in trouble.

"I watched a video of how Rudiger stopped Haaland and we will try to do the same. But it's not Inter against Haaland, it's Inter against City."