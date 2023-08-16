Malky Mackay is wary of the challenge posed by Airdrieonians and their artificial pitch as Ross County bid to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

Championship newcomers Airdrie beat top-flight Dundee at home and were the only side to come through the group stage with a 100% record.

“I expect a tough game, Airdrie are a team that have got a very distinct style of play, they’re well drilled and they work at it a lot,” said County boss Mackay.

“They’ve had a great start to the season and they’ll be full of confidence after being promoted.

“They’re on their own astroturf and won their four games - I’ve got nothing other than the greatest of respect for them.

“It’s always a challenge, in the top division only Kilmarnock and Livingston play on astroturf, I don’t think you’ll find a professional in the country that enjoys playing on it but it’s part of Scottish football.

“I’ve got a group that are in good form and confident coming off the back of last week but we’re very wary it will be a tough game.”