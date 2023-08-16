County treading carefully as Airdrie seek another cup scalp

Malky Mackay is wary of the challenge posed by Airdrieonians and their artificial pitch as Ross County bid to reach the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

Championship newcomers Airdrie beat top-flight Dundee at home and were the only side to come through the group stage with a 100% record.

“I expect a tough game, Airdrie are a team that have got a very distinct style of play, they’re well drilled and they work at it a lot,” said County boss Mackay.

“They’ve had a great start to the season and they’ll be full of confidence after being promoted.

“They’re on their own astroturf and won their four games - I’ve got nothing other than the greatest of respect for them.

“It’s always a challenge, in the top division only Kilmarnock and Livingston play on astroturf, I don’t think you’ll find a professional in the country that enjoys playing on it but it’s part of Scottish football.

“I’ve got a group that are in good form and confident coming off the back of last week but we’re very wary it will be a tough game.”

sns

Related Topics