Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Rating: 7/10

Best performance: In terms of result, the 3-1 win over Tottenham earlier in the season was impressive, in a first half where we blew them away. For performance, Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Manchester City was quite memorable. It seems crazy to highlight a loss, but it was the first time in a long time that we've seen Arsenal be truly competitive and really the better footballing team, against a Liverpool or Manchester City. It was a cruel ending with controversial decisions on penalties, red cards and then a last-minute deflected winner, but Arsenal will be trying to replicate similar performances next season.

Player of the season: Bukayo Saka

Player whose time is up: Alexandre Lacazette

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Declan Rice

Happy with your manager? Progress has been made this season. While it will seem like a big disappointment given the position we found ourselves in, Arsenal's points tally would have seen them joint third last season and in the top four the previous year. A slim squad that was weakened in January was the difference. Mikel Arteta has chosen to take decisions that make it easier in the long term but have probably damaged short-term possibilities (particularly in the case of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit, without replacing him). Only after this summer and next season will we start to see whether it was worth it.

One learning to take into next season: Picking one is difficult. Ultimately Arsenal's lesson has to be that when their first XI was fit, they were very good, but the backup players had to be relied upon too much and were not of the quality required. This ultimately cost the team Champions League football. The Gunners need to take this into the transfer window now and ensure they have a squad next season that can finish in the top four, as well as going all the way in the Europa League.

