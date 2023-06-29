New signing James Maddison says he is "hungry for more" after joining Tottenham Hotspur from relegated Leicester City.

"He [Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou] said one thing to me on the call, I hope he won’t mind me saying this, but he said, ‘whether you come or not, you’re going to see a completely different Spurs team under me’, and that kind of stuck with me that he said that," said Maddison.

“Speaking to other players, I know a lot of them anyway and, playing against them for so many years, I feel like I have such a good understanding with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and now I’m part of it, and I have this lovely white shirt on, I’m ready to go.

“I’m hungry for more - bigger and better. That’s how I’ve always been and that’s why I've said about five times that I can’t wait to get going.

"I’m hungry to show Tottenham Hotspur fans something they see twice a season - James Maddison playing. I can’t wait to show them the best version of myself."